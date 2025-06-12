Oregon State Baseball: Turley, Arquette Named NCBWA All-Americans

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Kai Wheaton Talks OV Experience | Beavers Have 3rd Best CWS Odds | WATCH: Beavers Preview CWS | Beavers Open CWS Friday | 3-2-1: Beavers Punch Omaha Ticket | WATCH: Beavs Talk Win | Highlights + Social From OSU's Win | Beavers Punch Ticket To Omaha

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State outfielder Gavin Turley and shortstop Aiva Arquette have been named All-Americans by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), the organization announced on Wednesday.

Turley is a second-team selection while Arquette has been named a third-teamer.

Turley is an All-American for the first time. He leads the Beavers with 19 home runs after belting four in the postseason thus far. He also leads the team with 66 RBI and is second with a .346 batting average. He’s also recorded 12 doubles while scoring 54 runs and drawing 50 walks.

The Arizona native is also an All-Region First-Teamer per the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA).

Arquette leads the Beavers with a .354 batting average while hitting 18 home runs, which are second only to Turley’s 19. Arquette’s 17 doubles lead the team while his 65 RBI trail only Turley’s 66. Arquette has also swiped seven bases in eight attempts and sports a .982 fielding percentage.

Arquette is a finalist for the Brooks Wallace Award which is given annually to the nation’s top collegiate shortstop. He is also a Second-Team All-American selection by Perfect Game.

OSU Athletics