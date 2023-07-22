No. 9 James Rawls

No. 52 6-foot-2, 280-pounds Defensive Line Rs-Sr. Inglewood, Calif. Mira Costa HS-> Fullerton College -> OSU 2022 Stats: Played in 13 games (12 starts - Totaled 30 tackles with a team-best 10 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and four quarterback hurries

2022 RECAP

After playing in all 13 games and tallying 24 tackles and four tackles for loss in 2021, Rawls took his game to the next level in 2022, becoming a full-time starter and emerging as Oregon State's best run-stuffer on the defensive line. Rawls finished with 30 tackles (second-most by DL, Sione Lolohea) and led the Beavers in tackles for loss with 10 on the year. Lolohea was the next-closest TFL leader with six... Rawls was also tied for the fifth-most sacks on defense with 1.5 on the year... Per PFF, Rawls finished with an overall defensive score of 68.5 (11th-best) but his run defense grade of 78.9 led all eligible Oregon State defenders (at least 150 snaps). For his efforts in 2022, Rawls was named All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention and PFF All-Pac-12 Third Team...

2023 Outlook

One of the Beavers who chose to return for his final season, Rawls will be looking to chase a Pac-12 Championship in his final collegiate campaign and his play will be a big reason why the Beavers have continued defensive success. Rawls will team with Sione Lolohea, Isaac Hodgins, and Joe Golden on the defensive line as one of Beavers' top defensive priorities is to generate a much more effective pass rush this season. The Beavers got a massive boost when Rawls elected to return for his final season as he brings extensive experience, high-level playmaking, and leadership to an ever-improving group of defensive linemen. Given that he tallied 10 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks this past season, I have no trouble seeing Rawls boost those numbers more this season. He's a guy who steadily improved every season in Corvallis, and I'd expect him to want to go out on a high note. Look for Rawls to be one of Oregon State's best run-stuffers while also looking to further his game by putting more pressure on the quarterback in his final season...



