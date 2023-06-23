No. 25 - TE Jake Overman

Bio No. 81 6-foot-4, 247-pounds Junior Yorba Linda, Calif. Servite HS 2022 Stats: Played in all 13 games, making eight starts - Seven catches for 51 yards...

2022 Recap

With Teagan Quitoriano off to the NFL Draft and Luke Musgrave ascending to the No. 1 spot on the tight end depth chart, Jake Overman was given his chance to be a featured part of the tight end core in 2022. With Musgrave and eventually, Jack Velling handling the majority of the receiving duties from the tight end spot, Overman settled in as arguably the de-facto run/pass blocker of the entire room and played very consistent football for the Beavers this past season. Overman ranked as the fourth-best pass-blocker on OSU's roster in 2022, ranking only behind offensive lineman Jake Levengood, Taliese Fuaga, and Brandon Kipper with an overall pass-blocking grade of 66.8... While his seven catches for 58 yards don't jump off the page, I have a strong feeling that Overman could blossom more as a receiver with Oregon State's improved quarterback play next season. In his first season as a full-time starter, Overman played a crucial role in the Beavers' dynamic running game as his blocking was key for the offensive gameplan... We talked with Overman once this season, following the Fresno State win, and here's that interview...

2023 Outlook

Heading into the 2023 campaign, Overman is expected to have a sizable, most likely starting role once again for Jonathan Smith and Co. The arrival of California tight end Jermaine Terry may limit his snaps a bit, but given that Terry is more of a receiving threat, like Velling, I think Overman has carved out an important niche with his run/pass blocking. The addition of Riley Sharp to the tight end room may also factor into Overman's workload, but at this juncture, he is the best blocking tight end in the room, and that alone should be enough to firmly keep him in the mix. Additionally, with the Beavers looking to improve their passing game this season and putting more of an emphasis on that, I could see Overman having his best season as a receiver... Overman brings experience, toughness, and consistent play to the tight end room, and I have no trouble seeing 2023 as his best campaign as a Beaver...

