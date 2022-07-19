Dzmitry Ryuny Joins Oregon State Men’s Basketball Program

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle and his staff announced Tuesday the addition of Dzmitry Ryuny who signed an athletics aid agreement to join the Beaver basketball program beginning with the 2022-23 season.

Ryuny, a 6-foot-9 forward, played the last four seasons at the University of San Francisco and has one year of eligibility remaining.

He joins a class that includes 6-foot-8 forward Tyler Bilodeau, 6-foot-4 shooting guard Nick Krass, 6-foot-2 point guard Jordan Pope, 6-foot-5 wing Justin Rochelin, 6-foot-7 small forward Jayden Stevens, 6-foot-8 wing Michael Rataj and 6-foot-3 point guard Christian Wright.

“We’re excited to be adding Dzmitry to our team,” Tinkle said. “He is a tough, skilled 6-foot-9 player who can really shoot the ball. He’s also a willing defender and strong rebounder, a combination we’re thrilled about at the forward position. His maturity will really help with the development of our young team as well. Dzmitry is a great young man and a driven student, and I know Beaver Nation will love his commitment to our program.

Dzmitry Ryuny

Ryuny, a native of Minsk, Belarus, played in 92 games during his four years at San Francisco and knocked down 113 career 3-pointers. He earned honorable mention All-West Coast Conference honors following the 2020-21 season when he averaged 9.4 points and 5.6 rebounds while playing in all 25 games with 21 starts.

Last season he played in 19 games and made two clutch 3-pointers and three free throws with 12.1 seconds remaining to lead USF to a 67-66 win at Arizona State.

Ryuny played in 31 games as a sophomore in 2019-20 and 17 contests as a true freshman in 2018-19.

He was selected to the West Coast Conference All-Academic Honorable Mention Team in 2020.

Ryuny transferred to Central Park Christian High School in Birmingham, Ala., for his senior year. While living in Birmingham, he played for Team Carroll on the Adidas Gauntlet Circuit in the spring of 2018 and averaged 20.3 points per game.

He played for Belarus in the 2017 FIBA U18 B Championships and averaged 15.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

