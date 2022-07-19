Jake Pfennigs Selected In 13th Round By Oakland

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State right-handed pitcher Jake Pfennigs has been selected in the 13th round, 394th overall, by the Oakland Athletics in the MLB First-Year Player Draft on Tuesday.

Pfennigs, who hails from Post Falls, Idaho, pitched in 11 games for the Beavers in 2022, all starts. He finished the year with a 4-1 record and 3.96 earned run average. He struck out 30 in 36 1/3 innings.

The righty has pitched in 45 career games at the collegiate level, making 31 starts. He is 12-4 with a 3.75 ERA, striking out 116 in 144 innings.

It’s the second career selection for Pfennigs, who was taken in the 35th round in 2018 by San Diego but did not sign.

Pfennigs is the fourth Beaver to be selected by Oakland all-time, and the first since Ryan Gorton in 2012.

