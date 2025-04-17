Oregon State Official Visit Profile: S Niko Jandreau

Yesterday, we began to profile each of Oregon State's official visitors for this summer, starting with Hamilton (AZ) linebacker Beau Jandreau. As we continue our series, we move on to three-star safety Niko Jandreau, the twin brother of Beau and another standout at Hamilton High School in Chandler, Arizona.
Jandreau's official visit to Oregon State is an interesting one, as the three-star defensive back has yet to report an offer from the Beavers. He does, however, hold offers from Arizona State, Boise State, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Missouri, Oklahoma, San Diego State, USC, and Washington, among others.