Preview: Oregon State Baseball Set To Face Cal State Northridge

With the No. 8 Oregon State baseball team (27-7) set to face CSUN (8-24) at Matador Stadium for a three-game series, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!

- Oregon State and CSUN have met 23 times previously with the Beavers holding a 14-9 advantage in the series. Thursday's meeting will be the eighth in Northridge and first since 2001 when CSUN swept a three-game series. The Matadors hold a 5-2 advantage in games played on its home turf.

- The Beavers swept a four-game series last season in Corvallis. Tyler Mejia, who is now playing a dual role for CSUN, got the win for OSU in game three, a 7-6 decision.• Oregon State's seven-game win streak is tied for the third-longest active streak nationally.

- The Beavers have outscored opponents, 50-28, during the team's five-game trip away from home. That includes OSU's 10-6 win in Hillsboro last week.

- Aiva Arquette carries a seven-game hit streak into the series where he is 13-for-29 (.449) with 13 RBI, four home runs, two doubles and five walks.

- Arquette was named the NCBWA's National Player of the Week Tuesday after hitting four home runs with 11 RBI as the Beavers went 4-0 against Portland and Cal State Fullerton.

- Gavin Turley drove in his 157th career run Tuesday and is eight shy of equaling Travis Bazzana for fifth at Oregon State.

- Oregon State is 23-4 when scoring first.

- OSU is 19-3 when scoring at least six runs this season. The Beavers are 13-0 when limiting an opponent to two or less and 22-0 when they score five or less.

- The Beavers are 7-1 in April and are batting .292 as a team with 14 doubles and 14 home runs.

- Oregon State has nine games remaining in the month. The Beavers are aiming for their 14th consecutive winning April. OSU enters the series with a 57-24 record in the month under Mitch Canham.

- On the road, OSU has collected 55 walks to just 66 strikeouts in 10 games.

• The Beavers are playing their first Thursday game of the season