In the month of June, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the top 20 Oregon State football players on the 2018 roster.

No. 1 - Artavis Pierce

Bio 5-foot-11, 201-pounds Running back Junior Lake Alfred, Fla. Auburndale HS

2017 recap

Oregon State had a deep running back group in 2017, but Pierce received the second most carries with 68 (Ryan Nall was No. 1 with 165). He ran for 323 yards (4.8 yards per rush) and just one touchdown. His true freshman statistics were much better, rushing for 98 carries for 523 yards and four scores. He caught 21 passes that year compared to just 15 in 2017. Pierce didn't take a step back; we're not saying that at all. He just didn't see the same amount of usage, but that will change in 2018 as the featured back in the offense.

Brenden Slaughter's Outlook on Pierce

Artavis Pierce earns the nod of No. 1 on our coveted list as due to several key departures, he’s the de-facto best player on this team. After opening eyes and showing off potential in his true freshman season in 2016, Pierce found himself not receiving many carries on the depth chart in 2015 as upperclassmen Ryan Nall, Thomas Tyner, and Trevorris Johnson were all receiving reps. With all three now departed, Pierce is now the workhorse back who Jonathan Smith is expecting big things from.

