BeaversEdge.com

football

WATCH: Jonathan Smith meets with the media

Hear from Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith the day before the Beavers' spring game.

Spring Practice Coverage

Day 14 - April 27

5 things we learned from Oregon State spring football

WATCH: Jonathan Smith meets with the media

Day 13 - April 25

Oregon State Football Notebook: Winners get shaved ice

WATCH: Oregon State Spring Practice Interviews - Day 13

---

Day 12 - April 23

NUGGETS: Blount, Colletto, Luton continue QB competition

Notebook: Oregon State Spring Practice - Day 12

WATCH: Oregon State Spring Practice Interviews - Day 12

---

Day 11 - April 21

Practice completely closed to media

---

Day 10 - April 20

NUGGETS: In-depth breakdown of Oregon State's 10th practice

Notebook: Oregon State Spring Practice - Day 10

WATCH: Oregon State Spring Practice Interviews - Day 10

---

Day 9 - April 18

PODCAST: Discussing the "Family Feel" at Oregon State's Practices

Notebook: Oregon State Spring Practice - Day 9

WATCH: Oregon State Spring Practice Interviews - Day 9

---

Day 8 - April 16

Notebook: Oregon State Spring Practice - Day 8

NUGGETS: Luton shines on Day 8

WATCH: Oregon State Spring Practice Interviews - Day 8

Reichner bringing leadership to Oregon State defensive line

---

Day 7 - April 14 (Dam City Showcase)

Smith impressed with younger players after Dam City Showcase

Nuggets from the Dam City Showcase

Dam City Showcase Notebook: D-Line applies significant pressure

WATCH: Dam City Showcase - Video Interviews

WATCH: Dam City Showcase Highlights

---

Day 6 - April 13

Practice completely closed to media

---

Day 5 - April 11

Notebook: Oregon State Spring Practice - Day 5

WATCH: Oregon State Spring Practice Interviews - Day 5

---

Day 4 - April 9

Notebook: Oregon State Spring Practice - Day 4

NUGGETS: Breaking down Oregon State's fourth practice

WATCH: Oregon State Spring Practice Interviews - Day 4

Oregon State Practice Highlights 4/9/18

---

Day 3 - April 7

Practice completely closed to media

---

Day 2 - April 6

5 things we learned from Oregon State's first week of practice

NUGGETS: Breaking down Oregon State's second spring practice

Notebook: Oregon State Spring Practice - Day 2

WATCH: Oregon State Spring Practice Interviews - Day 2

WATCH: Oregon State coaches in action on practice field

---

Day 1 - April 4

Notebook: Oregon State Spring Practice - Day 1

Nuggets from Oregon State's first practice of spring camp

WATCH: Oregon State Spring Practice Interviews - Day 1

WATCH: Oregon State Spring Practice Highlights - Day 1

