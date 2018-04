BeaversEdge.com writers Brenden Slaughter and Keenan Puncocher were live at Mountainside High School this afternoon for OSU's Dam City Showcase, which was the Beavs' seventh spring practice.

Check out interviews with the following Beavers:

HC Jonathan Smith

WR Isaiah Hodgins

QB Jake Luton

RB Christian Wallace

RB Artavis Pierce

DB Jalen Moore

MORE: Oregon State Spring Football Headquarters