BeaversEdge.com was live in Corvallis on Wednesday to report on Oregon State's second day of spring practice. Don't miss the practice nuggets below!

Offensive line

- There was once again no clear starting unit at the offensive line position. Guys rotated in-and-out during the entire practice and even changed their spots on the offensive line. It appears to me that Smith is getting a feel for each guy at the position and has not made any concrete decisions yet.

- For the most part, Yanni Demogerontas and Onesimus Clarke were involved at the center position. Both did an acceptable job, but each bobbled a few snaps during the 11-on-11 work. Demogerontas took the most reps at center today.

- Sumner Houston was less involved today than he was on Wednesday. No injury to report, likely taking it a little easier today.

Defense line

- There was no clear order once again today. Each player took several reps during the 11-on-11 drills. Isaac Garcia participated with the D-line once again, so that is something to keep an eye on.

- Elu Aydon provided the most pressure, getting to the quarterback twice, creating what would have been sacks.

Linebacker

- The same players from Wednesday were involved once again today. The standout from today was Kee Whetzel, who had a few pass breakups and seemed to be involved in almost every play. Shemar Smith showed flashes of his quick speed and made a couple of tackles himself.

