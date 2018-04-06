BeaversEdge.com was live in Corvallis on Wednesday to report on Oregon State's second day of spring practice. Don't miss the practice nuggets below!
Miss any content? Head over to the Spring Practice HQ Page
Offensive line
- There was once again no clear starting unit at the offensive line position. Guys rotated in-and-out during the entire practice and even changed their spots on the offensive line. It appears to me that Smith is getting a feel for each guy at the position and has not made any concrete decisions yet.
- For the most part, Yanni Demogerontas and Onesimus Clarke were involved at the center position. Both did an acceptable job, but each bobbled a few snaps during the 11-on-11 work. Demogerontas took the most reps at center today.
- Sumner Houston was less involved today than he was on Wednesday. No injury to report, likely taking it a little easier today.
Defense line
- There was no clear order once again today. Each player took several reps during the 11-on-11 drills. Isaac Garcia participated with the D-line once again, so that is something to keep an eye on.
- Elu Aydon provided the most pressure, getting to the quarterback twice, creating what would have been sacks.
Linebacker
- The same players from Wednesday were involved once again today. The standout from today was Kee Whetzel, who had a few pass breakups and seemed to be involved in almost every play. Shemar Smith showed flashes of his quick speed and made a couple of tackles himself.
Want to read nuggets on every position group? Click here!