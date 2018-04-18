When OSU’s running backs coach Michael Pitre came to OSU, the Beavers still technically had Ryan Nall and had a great chance to keep Thomas Tyner as well.

Unfortunately for the Beavers, Nall turned pro and Tyner chose to start his profession. While the Beavers lost their two leading rushers from a year ago, the position really isn’t all that bleak.

The Beavers have depth with Artavis Pierce, Calvin Tyler, and BJ Baylor returning, plus the addition of Christian Wallace to the group. With those guys in the fold, Pitre is pleased with what his group has shown him through the first couple weeks of fall camp.

“I feel good about our situation,” Pitre said. “All those guys are coming in and working to get better on a daily basis. They are seeking the information and it’s been good. We’ve got to continue to have that thought process of improving on a daily basis and knowing and understanding we have to come in and compete because nothing is going to be given to anybody.”