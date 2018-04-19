Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-19 10:32:38 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Discussing the "Family Feel" at Oregon State's Practices

BeaversEdge.com
Staff

BeaversEdge.com's Mike Singer and Brenden Slaughter discuss how the new coaching staff handles media availability, go through a "stock report" portion of how certain players are looking this spring, and give a mock depth chart.

MORE: OSU Spring HQ | BeaversEdge Spring Promo


Spring Football Coverage

Day 9 - April 18

Notebook: Oregon State Spring Practice - Day 9

WATCH: Oregon State Spring Practice Interviews - Day 9

---

Day 8 - April 16

Notebook: Oregon State Spring Practice - Day 8

NUGGETS: Luton shines on Day 8

WATCH: Oregon State Spring Practice Interviews - Day 8

Reichner bringing leadership to Oregon State defensive line

---

Day 7 - April 14 (Dam City Showcase)

Smith impressed with younger players after Dam City Showcase

Nuggets from the Dam City Showcase

Dam City Showcase Notebook: D-Line applies significant pressure

WATCH: Dam City Showcase - Video Interviews

WATCH: Dam City Showcase Highlights

---

Day 6 - April 13

Practice completely closed to media

---

Day 5 - April 11

Notebook: Oregon State Spring Practice - Day 5

WATCH: Oregon State Spring Practice Interviews - Day 5

---

Day 4 - April 9

Notebook: Oregon State Spring Practice - Day 4

NUGGETS: Breaking down Oregon State's fourth practice

WATCH: Oregon State Spring Practice Interviews - Day 4

Oregon State Practice Highlights 4/9/18

---

Day 3 - April 7

Practice completely closed to media

---

Day 2 - April 6

5 things we learned from Oregon State's first week of practice

NUGGETS: Breaking down Oregon State's second spring practice

Notebook: Oregon State Spring Practice - Day 2

WATCH: Oregon State Spring Practice Interviews - Day 2

WATCH: Oregon State coaches in action on practice field

---

Day 1 - April 4

Notebook: Oregon State Spring Practice - Day 1

Nuggets from Oregon State's first practice of spring camp

WATCH: Oregon State Spring Practice Interviews - Day 1

WATCH: Oregon State Spring Practice Highlights - Day 1

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}