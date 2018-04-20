Heading into the 2018 campaign, head coach Jonathan Smith and defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar knew that they were going to have to get creative with personel if they were going to yield a defense that could win games in the Pac-12. The Beavers are razor-thin on the defensive line and won’t be able to remedy that problem fully until more recruiting cycles.

So how can the Beavers make lemonade out of lemons?

Insert Hybrids.

One of the deepest position group the Beavers have is at linebacker. The previous staff did a nice job of acquiring unique talent at this position and because of that versatility, Smith and Tibesar have some tricks up their sleeve.

Sophomores Kee Whetzel and Hamilcar Rashed might just be OSU’s ace in the hole. Both Rashed and Whetzel possess a unique skill set that allows them to play multiple positions. Because they are both big bodied, have quick feet, and have a wicked first step, they can play both defensive end and linebacker.

OSU has done this in the past with Jashwa James in 2015 and Titus Failauga in 2016, but neither player was really effective doing both. Having versatile DE/OLB’s in college and NFL football is at a premium right now and OSU is looking to use Whetzel and Rashed in that role.

“With Hamilcar and Kee on the edge, there’s a lot of athleticism there,” Smith said. “They can rush the passer and can cover guys in space. There’s some flexibility in that they are multiple athletes and so using the scheme to fit their skillset, Tibesar has done a nice job.”

Whetzel is still getting used to his new role but likes how he’s become a multi-dimensional threat.

“I’m definitely getting more comfortable with it and trying to gain some weight so I can deal with the offensive linemen, but at the same time keeping my speed and ability so I can still cover slot receivers and tight ends,” Whetzel said. “It’s 50-50. It’s awesome that I can basically run around tackles, but at the same time be able to cover tight ends.”

With Bright Ugwoegbu’s future still very much in question because of his indefinite suspension Whetzel figures to be a key player for the Beavers moving forward. He’s bigger, faster, and stronger this season which is going to make him a more complete player this season.