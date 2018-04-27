One of the biggest question for the Beavers heading into Jonathan Smith’s first season as head coach was who was going to be under center for the Beavers.

Will it be Jake Luton? Jack Colletto? Conor Blount?

That’s still very much the question as Smith and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren have mentioned that there is no rush on this decision, and when one guy breaks away, they’ll name him the starter.

Luton has looked the most polished this spring, but Colletto and Blount have been right on his tail. I expect the competition to last through the first couple weeks of fall camp which gives all three of these guys competing a three month window to prove they deserve to be the starter.

The spring game will tell us a lot about what the coaching are starting to think about in terms of a depth chart, but at this point it’s still very early.