BeaversEdge.com

Soon after Jonathan Smith took over as Oregon State's new head football coach, he targeted a few different junior college defensive lineman, as it was obvious the Beavers' needed instant help at that position.

OSU got their guy in 6-foot-2, 290-pound defensive end Jeromy Reichner.

In 2015, Reichner redshirted as a true freshman walk on at Temple and played sparingly in 2016. He then transferred to Los Angeles Valley Community College and impressed there last season.

Reichner quickly jumped on the offer that he received from the Beavers and enrolled at OSU in January as a redshirt junior.

Oregon State is eight practices in during spring ball, and Reichner is working on accomplishing his goals.

"I just wanted to work my way into the team and gain the other players' confidence and trust," Reichner said. "I've felt good the first couple of weeks, doing what I need to do and helping this team become a better unit."

Oregon State is thin on the defensive line, even with OSU bringing in Reichner, Isaac Hodgins, Ronald Audette (enrolling this summer), and Isaac Garcia. The Beavers need leaders to among in the defensive line room, and that's exactly what Reichner wants to put on his own shoulders.

"What I've been trying to bring is more leadership," Reichner explained. "I want to help make this defensive line a great unit and make us a family, so we can rely on each other. I can't play D-line by myself. I need other guys too."

The two defensive linemen on Oregon State's roster with legitimate experience are Elu Aydon and Kalani Vakameilalo, and both have welcomed Reichner with open arms.

"They've been showing me the way to go -- the effort and standard here," Reichner said. "They're really great people off the field too. I really get along with them."

After being the worst defensive team in the Pac-12 a season ago, the OSU defense, led by defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar, is using spring practices wisely to learn the new scheme and gel together.

"We've got a long ways to go as a team, but I think everybody is definitely working," said Reichner.

