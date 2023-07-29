BeaversEdge Top 25 For 2023: No. 1 Joshua Gray
In the months leading up to the start of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the Top 25 Oregon State football players on the 2023 roster.
No. 1 Joshua Gray
No. 67
6-foot-4, 305-pounds
Offensive Line
Rs-Jr.
Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.
Rancho Cucamonga HS
2022 Stats: Started all 13 games
2022 Recap
In his third season as a full-time starter, Gray had his most productive and efficient season as a Beaver as he helped lead an offensive line unit that was amongst the best in the Pac-12.
Per PFF, the 2022 season was Gray's best as he posted an overall offensive grade of 79.4, which was fourth-best on offense and second-best among linemen (Taliese Fuaga).
His run-blocking grade of 85.3 led the team and was 9th-best nationally amongst all offensive linemen. He helped lead an offensive line unit that averaged 396 yards per game overall and 196.5 on the ground.
For his efforts in 2022, Gray was named All-Pac-12 Second Team and PFF All-Pac-12 Second Team.
2023 Outlook
Checking in at No. 1 on the BeaversEdge Top 25 for 2023, offensive lineman Joshua Gray returns as arguably Oregon State's best offensive lineman.
The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder has been a model of consistency for Jim Michalczik and Co. up front each of the last three seasons as a full-time starter. Over that span, he's only allowed four sacks, with two each coming in 2020 and 2021 and zero allowed this past season.
With the left-tackle position arguably being the most important position on the line if you've got a right-handed quarterback, Gray's value of protecting the QB's blindside can't be understated.
His run-blocking is elite as there were only eight players in college football who posted better numbers and that's going to be key once again for an Oregon State team who looks to establish identity via the run.
Look for Gray to help lead what is expected to be one of the most experienced and talented offensive line groups in college football this season...
