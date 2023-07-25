BeaversEdge Top 25 For 2023: No. 5 Kitan Oladapo
In the months leading up to the start of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the Top 25 Oregon State football players on the 2023 roster.
No. 5 Kitan Oladapo
No. 28
6-foot-1, 212-pounds
Safety/Defensive Back
Rs-Sr.
Happy Valley, Ore.
Central Catholic HS
2022 Stats: 80 tackles, adding 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries and six pass breakups
2022 Recap
In his second season as a full-time starter in 2022, Oladapo had his most productive season as a Beaver, finishing second on the team with 80 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks (second) three quarterback hurries and six pass breakups (fourth).
After showcasing what he could do as a full-time starter in 2021, Oladapo took his game to another level this past season, improving every aspect of his game en route to helping Oregon State take a massive leap on defense.
Per PFF, Oladapo finished with the best overall defensive grade of any Oregon State defender, tallying an overall score of 79.9. He also led the team in tackling (84.7) and pass rush (89.0) grades, while checking in the top five in run defense (78.6) and coverage (74.2).
While the Beavers had some big-time playmakers in the secondary last year, you could make the case that Oladapo was perhaps the most valuable considering his all-around game.
There wasn't an OSU DB who was more efficient in each of the PFF metrics mentioned above than Oladapo, and that showcases just how he's one of the Beavers' best defensive players, always in the right place at the right time.
Whether that's having to check a receiver in coverage from his safety spot, coming up to the line of scrimmage to slow up the run game, making a sure tackle, or blitzing the QB, Oladapo was proficient across the board in 2022.
Oladapo's overall PFF grade of 79.9 ranks first amongst all returning Pac-12 safeties and sixth-best nationally.
For his efforts in '22, he was named Associated Press All-Pac-12 First Team, All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention, PFF All-Pac-12 First Team, and Phil Steele All-Pac-12 Fourth Team.
Last but certainly not least, to close out the 2022 calendar year, Oladapo had a solid hand in helping the Beavers land DJ Uiagalelei. Back in spring when we caught up with Oladapo and Uiagalelei, Oladapo mentioned how he chatted with Uiagalelei on the phone and that they "were on the same page, we want to win."
Uiagalelei's decision to come to Corvallis and Oladapo's desire to chase a Pac-12 Championship is why he ultimately returned for his sixth and final campaign.
2023 Outlook
Heading into the 2023 campaign, Oladapo's presence in the defensive backfield cannot be understated...
With the losses the Beavers incurred with Jaydon Grant and Rejzohn Wright's graduation and Alex Austin's early NFL departure, Oladapo choosing to return for his sixth and final season was massive. Additionally, with the Beavers losing defensive back Skyler Thomas in the spring for the upcoming season due to injury, his return holds even more value.
He's the Beavers' best defensive player per our BeaversEdge Top 25, and that's our assumption heading into this season...
Beyond the leadership intangibles and experience, the Beavers are also getting a really, really good player in Oladapo back for another year, and that's huge for a re-loaded secondary.
Ryan Cooper, Jaden Robinson, Tyrice Ivy, Akili Arnold, Wynston Russell, and Ian Massey all figure to have a bigger role with the aforementioned guys having departed, and having a guy like Oladapo oversee the transition on the field will serve massive benefits.
Analytically and statistically, he was one of the teams' best defensive players last season, and when you're re-loading a position group, having a guy like that to headline things is massive.
Look for Oladapo to headline a new-look defensive backfield that aims to meet or exceed the standard set by last year's group. Watch for his strong play, confidence, and swagger to inspire strong play from the defensive backs this season...
Previously
No. 18 Easton Mascarenas-Arnold
Honorable Mentions + Just Missed
----
