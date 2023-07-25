Want to give your two cents on the rankings? Subscribe to BeaversEdge.com to join The Dam Board and weigh in on the conversation.

In the months leading up to the start of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the Top 25 Oregon State football players on the 2023 roster.

In his second season as a full-time starter in 2022, Oladapo had his most productive season as a Beaver, finishing second on the team with 80 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks (second) three quarterback hurries and six pass breakups (fourth).

After showcasing what he could do as a full-time starter in 2021, Oladapo took his game to another level this past season, improving every aspect of his game en route to helping Oregon State take a massive leap on defense.

Per PFF, Oladapo finished with the best overall defensive grade of any Oregon State defender, tallying an overall score of 79.9. He also led the team in tackling (84.7) and pass rush (89.0) grades, while checking in the top five in run defense (78.6) and coverage (74.2).

While the Beavers had some big-time playmakers in the secondary last year, you could make the case that Oladapo was perhaps the most valuable considering his all-around game.

There wasn't an OSU DB who was more efficient in each of the PFF metrics mentioned above than Oladapo, and that showcases just how he's one of the Beavers' best defensive players, always in the right place at the right time.

Whether that's having to check a receiver in coverage from his safety spot, coming up to the line of scrimmage to slow up the run game, making a sure tackle, or blitzing the QB, Oladapo was proficient across the board in 2022.

Oladapo's overall PFF grade of 79.9 ranks first amongst all returning Pac-12 safeties and sixth-best nationally.

For his efforts in '22, he was named Associated Press All-Pac-12 First Team, All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention, PFF All-Pac-12 First Team, and Phil Steele All-Pac-12 Fourth Team.

Last but certainly not least, to close out the 2022 calendar year, Oladapo had a solid hand in helping the Beavers land DJ Uiagalelei. Back in spring when we caught up with Oladapo and Uiagalelei, Oladapo mentioned how he chatted with Uiagalelei on the phone and that they "were on the same page, we want to win."

Uiagalelei's decision to come to Corvallis and Oladapo's desire to chase a Pac-12 Championship is why he ultimately returned for his sixth and final campaign.