This weekend, Oregon State is expected to host several 2025 and 2026 prospects on campus. Some programs choose to go with big summer bashes on this lone week of July when you're allowed to host visitors, while others go a quieter route, which is the way the Beavers have chosen to go this weekend.

Nonetheless, it is still a strong albeit small group of visitors for the Beavers this weekend.