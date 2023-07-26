Want to give your two cents on the rankings? Subscribe to BeaversEdge.com to join The Dam Board and weigh in on the conversation.

In the months leading up to the start of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the Top 25 Oregon State football players on the 2023 roster.

In his first season with Oregon State in 2022, true freshman running back Damien Martinez arrived on the scene in a big way, tallying 982 rushing yards (6.1 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns en route to Freshman All-American Honors.

It took Martinez roughly half the season to fully claim the starting running back job, but once he did, he took off like a shot out of a cannon. He played in all 13 games (five starts) and his 982 rush yards ranked fourth nationally among all FBS freshmen and was fourth-best in the Pac-12...

The Beavers opened the year with Deshaun Fenwick, Jam Griffin, and Martinez all getting various reps before Martinez popped for 83 yards and a touchdown against Stanford in the sixth game of the season.

Once Martinez became the guy following the Stanford game, he began a streak of six-straight 100-yard plus performances, tying Steven Jackson's Oregon State record... his best performance of the year came against Colorado, taking 22 carries for 178 yards and three touchdowns.

The streak was snapped against Florida as Martinez could not finish the contest, but his dominance on the field in the second half of the season was a big reason why the Beavers could ride the running game to wins. If Martinez hadn't been as effective as he was, it would have put a lot more pressure on Ben Gulbranson and the offense.

Martinez was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week three times and was named the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Weekly honorable mention five times...

Also impressively, Martinez was able to showcase he could handle a big-time workload when necessary. The Beavers last year wanted to rotate backs and will again this year, but seeing Martinez be able to handle at least 15 carries in each of those 100-plus performances says how physically ready he was as an 18-year-old last season.

For his efforts, Martinez was the recipient of numerous awards, including The Athletic Freshman All-America First Team, College Football News Freshman All-America Third Team, Pac-12 Offensive Freshman Of The Year, All-Pac-12 First Team, Phil Steele All-Pac-12 First Team, Associated Press All-Pac-12 Second Team, and PFF All-Pac-12 Third Team.