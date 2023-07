PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

It's another edition of the EDGE Podcast!

BeaversEdge Publisher & Host Brenden Slaughter is joined by BeaversEdge writer T.J. Mathewson to break down the latest in Oregon State sports!

This week, Slaughter & Mathewson break down the news that Colorado is heading back to the Big 12, discuss the biggest questions surrounding Oregon State ahead of fall camp, and talk about the final 1-9 players on the BeaversEdge Top 25...

MORE: Inside The Dam: Visitors On Campus This Weekend | Beavers Land Idaho OL Rakeem Johnson | Inside The Dam: Decisions, QB Updates, MORE | EDGE Top 25: No. 4 Damien Martinez | Analysis: What Are The Beavers Getting In OL Payton Stewart?