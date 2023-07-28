No. 2 Jake Levengood

No. 70 6-foot-4, 292-pounds Offensive Line Rs-Sr. Vacaville, Calif. Vacaville HS 2022 Stats: Started all 13 games

2022 Recap

In his third season as a full-time starter on the offensive line and his first starting at center, OL Jake Levengood showcased his talent and versatility as he picked up the new position with ease and had arguably his best season in Corvallis. Offensive line coach Jim Michalczik always talks about wanting his linemen to be versatile enough to play any position on the line, but Levengood's transition to center was very impressive. Per PFF, Levengood finished with the fifth-best overall offensive grade (79.2) and was third in run blocking (80.1) and pass blocking (77.6). For his efforts in 2022, Levengood was named All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention, PFF All-Pac-12 Third Team, and was on Rimington Trophy Watch List (top center)...

2023 Outlook

Heading into the 2023 campaign, Levengood projects to be Oregon State's starting center once again as he looks to close out his collegiate career on a high note. His experience, leadership, and steady play are why he comes in at No. 2 on the BeaversEdge Top 25. He embodies everything the Beavers are about in their offensive lineman and is perfectly suited to play center in Michalczik's system. He's already earned several preseason honors and is a model of consistency on the field with his high-level play. His leadership is also paramount as he's one of the de-facto leaders in that room and a guy a ton of the younger guys look up to... The center position is one of the more important on the line as you're essentially the "quarterback" of the line, and Levengood's ability to handle the opposing pressure is a big reason why the Beavers' offensive line figures are dominant this season. He'll team with Heneli Bloomfield, Joshua Gray, and Taliese Fuaga as the returning offensive linemen from a season ago. Projected starting guard Marco Brewer was recently lost for the season due to injury, so it'll be interesting to see who Michalczik ultimately tabs to take Brewer's spot... Levengood is Oregon State's most experienced offensive lineman, having been with the program since 2018, and look for him to have a strong season of play leading the Beaver offensive line in the trenches.

Previously