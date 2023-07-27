No. 3 Taliese Fuaga

No. 75 6-foot-6, 325-pounds Offensive Line Jr. Tacoma, Wash. Mount Tahoma HS 2022 Stats: N/A

2022 Recap

In his first season as a full-time starter in 2022, Taliese Fuaga emerged as one of Oregon State's most physically imposing linemen and helped the Beaver offensive line maintain the high standard of play we've come to expect under Jim Michalczik. The 6-foot-6, 325-pounder started all 13 contests and was part of an offensive line that helped pave the way for the Beavers to average 396 yards per game overall and 196.5 on the ground. Per PFF, Fuaga earned an overall offensive grade of 80.4, which was the third-highest offensive grade of any Beaver. That 80.4 mark also ranks 6th nationally amongst all returning offensive tackles in 2023... For his efforts in 2022, Fuaga was named PFF All-America Honorable Mention, All-Pac-12 Second Team, Associated Press All-Pac-12 Second Team, PFF All-Pac-12 First Team, and Phil Steele All-Pac-12 Third Team.

2023 Outlook

Heading into the 2023 campaign, Fuaga projects to be one of Oregon State's best linemen as he was selected by the Pac-12 Media as a preseason first-team selection. Fuaga's size and strength, combined with his agile footwork and athleticism make him an elite OL and he's going to be a big reason why Oregon State will have one of the best offensive lines in college football. He'll team with Joshua Gray, Heneli Bloomfield, Jake Levengood, and likely Marco Brewer as the starting choices on the offensive line come San Jose State... Look for Fuaga to lock down the right tackle spot early in fall camp and help the Beavers continue their stretch of strong play in the trenches...

Previously