Taylor comes to Oregon State from Hutchinson Community College in Kansas and could step into a nice rotational role immediately for the program. He has massive size for an outside linebacker and has a good pass-rushing skillset as well, so expect him to spend most of his time still blitzing the quarterback. He should also be able to provide quality run support if needed. He'll likely start the season as a second or third-string linebacker, but we would not be surprised to see him quickly play into a bigger role.