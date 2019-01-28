After running through Oregon State's top 10 defensive players, BeaversEdge.com takes a look at OSU's top 10 offensive players, all according to Pro Football Focus' grades/analytics. After a simply incredible true freshman campaign, Jermar Jefferson comes in at No. 2. Note: Players needed to have seen 100 snaps in order to be on this list... 18 Beaver offensive players saw 100+ snaps

No. 2 Jermar Jefferson Overall season grade: 79.8 Rushing grade: 78.9 Fumble grade: 80.4 Pass block grade: 69.3 Receiving grade: 68.8 Season snap count: 545 (10th most on offense)

2018 STATS

12 games played 239 rushing attempts 1,380 rushing yards 5.8 yards per carry 12 touchdowns 115.0 rushing yards per game 713 yards after contact 2.98 yards after contact per rushing attempt 46 avoided tackles --- 25 receptions 147 yards

JEFFERSON VS THE PAC-12

Here is how Jefferson's offensive grades and advanced statistics stack up to every other running back in the Pac-12 that had a minimum of 30 rushing attempts (32 RBs qualify for this). Overall season grade: No. 3 Rushing grade: No. 7 Fumbling grade: No. 13 First down rushes: No. 2 (68 on the year) Runs of 10+ yards: No. 2 (41 on the year) Yards after contact: No. 4 Avoided tackles: No. 4 Breakaway %: No. 4 (44%) The PFF "Breakaway Percentage" shows which runners earn the highest (and lowest) % of their yardage on big plays (any designed runs of 15 yards or more).

TOP GAME OF THE SEASON

It was the Southern Utah game, as Jefferson graded at 83.2. After Artavis Pierce went down early in the contest, Jefferson bust on to the scene and had a breakout performance for the ages. The true freshman ran for 238 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries. He had five runs of 10+ yards and 126 yards after contact. He had a run of 62 yards, which was his season-high.

OUTLOOK ON JEFFERSON

It may be surprising that Jefferson came in at No. 2, but we'll breakdown the No. 1 guy on Tuesday. Jefferson had simply an incredible season. He was named a true freshman All-American by numerous outlets and the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year. Jefferson broke the Oregon State single-season rushing record by a true freshman in 2018 – a mark previously held by Jacquizz Rodgers – with 1,380 yards. That ranks sixth all-time in a single-season at Oregon State. The 1,380 yards also ranks ninth nationally this season and he finished the season as the leader among freshmen. He's a great example of the Low Ego, High Output way of living as a student athlete at Oregon State. He will continue to work hard as a top running back in the West Coast in 2019.

