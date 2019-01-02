In a new series that BeaversEdge.com will be running over the next couple of weeks, we'll be going through the top offensive and defensive players for OSU in 2018 according to Pro Football Focus' analytics. We started the series with the defense, and defensive back Shawn Wilson cracks the list at No. 6. Note: Players needed to have seen 100 snaps in order to be on this list... 23 Beaver defenders played 100+ snaps

No. 6 Shawn Wilson Overall season grade: 64.6 Run defense grade: 64.8 Tackling grade: 57.9 Pass rush grade: 73.9 Coverage grade: 62.7 Season snap count: 674

2018 STATS

44 tackles 2.5 tackles for loss 1 interception (33 yards) 3 pass break ups Teams completed 422 yards when Wilson was in coverage according to PFF (32-of-54 attempts) His 674 snaps was the second most on defense for OSU

TOP GAME OF THE SEASON

According to Pro Football Focus, Wilson's best game of the season came at Arizona State, as he recorded a grade of 76.8. In 51 snaps, Wilson recorded one tackle, did not miss any tackles, one pass break up, and did not allow any completions on three targets. He was also credited for a quarterback hurry.

OUTLOOK ON WILSON

Wilson has been arguably Oregon State's most consistent defensive back over the past couple of seasons. He started in every game for Oregon State in 2018 and was a versatile defender. Wilson played played cornerback, nickel, and safety. Wilson had an up and down junior season, as he played well in some games, but then had struggled in others. In the Washington State game, the Cougars completed eight of nine attempts for 120 yards on Wilson and he missed three tackles. Heading into his senior season in 2019, Wilson will be counted on as a key part of a secondary that can be pretty good when healthy. A core of Wilson, David Morris, Jay Irvine, Kaleb Hayes, and Jalen Moore seems promising.

Top Beaver defenders in 2018