Top Beaver defenders in 2018: No. 5 Hamilcar Rashed
In a new series that BeaversEdge.com will be running over the next couple of weeks, we'll be going through the top offensive and defensive players for OSU in 2018 according to Pro Football Focus' analytics. We started the series with the defense, and outside linebacker Hamilcar Rashed comes in at No. 5.
Note: Players needed to have seen 100 snaps in order to be on this list... 23 Beaver defenders played 100+ snaps
|Overall season grade:
|68.8
|
Run defense grade:
|
73.8
|
Tackling grade:
|
61.2
|
Pass rush grade:
|
60.7
|
Coverage grade:
|
62.7
|
Season snap count:
|
476
2018 STATS
52 tackles (29 unassisted)
11.5 tackles for loss
2.5 sacks
10 quarterback pressures
3 pass break ups
1 forced fumble
TOP GAME OF THE SEASON
Rashed's best game of the season according to Pro Football Focus' grades was against Cal, which is interesting because the Beavers played their worst game of the season that day. In 35 snaps, Rashed had four tackles and three "defensive stops" which are tackles that constitute as a "loss" for the offense. Rashed had a stout game stopping the run against the Bears.
OUTLOOK ON RASHED
After he was a benchwarmer in 2017, I wondered if Rashed was going to be a bust. We all knew that he had a ton of upside but couldn't crack the field. Enter Tim Tibesar in Corvallis, and Rashed thrived at outside linebacker and led the team (by far) in tackles for loss and was tied for first in sacks with Isaac Hodgins. In his redshirt junior season, Rashed is primed for a breakout season.
Hamilcar Rashed Jr. recorded 11.5 tackles for loss in 2018, picking up at least a half in 9 of his 12 games.— Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) January 3, 2019
That included a career-best 3 in the OT win at Colorado.#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/e25YNXT7IT