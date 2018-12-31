Top Beaver defenders in 2018: No. 8 Jeromy Reichner
In a new series that BeaversEdge.com will be running over the next couple of weeks, we'll be going through the top offensive and defensive players for OSU in 2018 according to Pro Football Focus' analytics. We started the series with the defense, and defensive end Jeromy Reichner lands at No. 9 on the list.
Note: Players needed to have seen 100 snaps in order to be on this list... 23 Beaver defenders played 100+ snaps
|Overall season grade:
|63.5
|
Run defense grade:
|
64.5
|
Tackling grade:
|
76.7
|
Pass rush grade:
|
56.1
|
Season snap count:
|
143
2018 STATS
5 tackles
1 tackle for loss
TOP GAME OF THE SEASON
According to Pro Football Focus, Reichner's best game was against Washington, as he had a season-high single-game grade of 72.6. He recorded one tackle for loss in that game and had a strong run defense grade of 73.8.
OUTLOOK ON REICHNER
During spring practices before the 2018 season, Reichner appeared to be the Beavers' top defensive lineman. He suffered an injury in fall camp though, and he did not appear until the Cal game, and he played a season high 42 snaps in that contest. Reichner played in just five games and did not start in any of them. It was a disappointing season with the injury setting him back, but Reichner will look to make a much bigger impact as a redshirt senior in 2019.
