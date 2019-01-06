Top Beaver defenders in 2018: No. 3 Matthew Tago
In a new series that BeaversEdge.com will be running over the next couple of weeks, we'll be going through the top offensive and defensive players for OSU in 2018 according to Pro Football Focus' analytics. We started the series with the defense, and outside linebacker Matthew Tago cracks the top three.
Note: Players needed to have seen 100 snaps in order to be on this list... 23 Beaver defenders played 100+ snaps
|Overall season grade:
|70.7
|
Run defense grade:
|
75.2
|
Tackling grade:
|
75.0
|
Pass rush grade:
|
56.0
|
Coverage grade:
|
69.0
|
Season snap count:
|
301 (18th most on defense)
2018 STATS
19 tackles (12 unassisted)
1 sack
3 quarterback hurries
1 fumble recovery
2 forced fumbles
TOP GAME OF THE SEASON
I don't think any OSU player this season graded as high as Tago did in the Arizona game. He scored a 91.1 grade against the Wildcats, and his key forced fumble in that contest really boosted his grade in a contest where he played just 18 snaps. He also recorded a tackle.
OUTLOOK ON TAGO
When given the opportunity as a true freshman, Tago was disruptive and consistent. He only missed one tackle on the season and defended the run pretty well. Oregon State has a quality group of young outside linebackers that the Beavers have to be excited about. He was a highly sought after recruit in the class of 2018, as he was one time committed to UCLA and the Beavs had to beat out Nebraska for him.
