After running through Oregon State's top 10 defensive players, BeaversEdge.com takes a look at OSU's top 10 offensive players, all according to Pro Football Focus' grades/analytics. Coming in at No. 7 is offensive guard Gus Lavaka. Note: Players needed to have seen 100 snaps in order to be on this list... 18 Beaver offensive players saw 100+ snaps

No. 6 Gus Lavaka Overall season grade: 71.1 Pass block grade: 68.3 Run block grade: 71.2 Season snap count: 805 (5th most on offense)

Lavaka vs the Pac-12

Here is how Lavaka's offensive grades and advanced statistics stack up to every other guard in the Pac-12 that played a minimum of 300 snaps (31 OGs qualify for this). Overall season grade: No. 6 Pass block grade: No. 23 Run block grade: No. 3 Pressures allowed: 9th most with 17 Sacks allowed: Most with 8

TOP GAME OF THE SEASON

Lavaka's highest graded single-game performance of 2018 was against the Nevada Wolfpack, a contest where the Beavs had a strong all-around outing offensively. Lavaka graded at 79.5 against Nevada; he had a strong pass blocking grade of 85.8 and a season high run blocking grade of 80.6.

OUTLOOK ON LAVAKA

As if these PFF grades weren't polarizing enough, Lavaka's case is very interesting. He had very, very, very low blocking grades against Ohio State and Colorado, which really brought down his season pass block grade. He had actually had six games where he graded over 80 in pass protection -- very strong. If he didn't have those two poor games grade-wise, he would be one of the top three guards in the conference instead of being No. 6 of 31, which is still very respectable. In the blink of an eye, Lavaka is a rising senior and will be a leader on the offense once again. The 6-foot-4, 353-pounder has played a lot of football for the Beavers, starting all but five games in three seasons (all in his true freshman season).

