Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-23 15:28:05 -0600') }} football Edit

Top Beaver Offensive Players in 2018: No. 3 Trevon Bradford

Oe4zehklrvf6lipgv4x5
USA Today
Mike Singer • BeaversEdge.com
@Beavers_Edge
BeaversEdge.com

After running through Oregon State's top 10 defensive players, BeaversEdge.com takes a look at OSU's top 10 offensive players, all according to Pro Football Focus' grades/analytics. Wide receiver Trevon Bradford makes the list at No. 3 after a strong junior season.

Note: Players needed to have seen 100 snaps in order to be on this list... 18 Beaver offensive players saw 100+ snaps

No. 3 Trevon Bradford
Overall season grade: 79.7

Receiving grade:

79.6

Drop grade:

90.0

Fumbling grade:

58.9

Season snap count:

581 (9th most on offense)
Scale is 0-100

2018 STATS

12 rushes

136 yards

---

56 receptions (84 targets)

649 yards (267 yards after catch)

6 touchdowns

1 drop

6 avoided tackles

BRADFORD VS THE PAC-12

Here is how Bradford's offensive grades and advanced statistics stack up to every other wide receiver in the Pac-12 that had a minimum of 30 targets (48 WRs qualified for this).

Overall season grade: No. 7

Receiving grade: No. 7

Drop grade: No. 4

Fumble grade: No. 35

Yards after catch: No. 12

Least amount of drops: No. 3

Avoided tackles: No. 16

Catches for first downs: No. 10

BRADFORD RECEIVING CHART

The chart below shows Bradford's stats and grades for receiving in each part of the field.

The statistics are as followed:

Reception/targets

Yards (YAC)

TD/INT

NFL QB rating

Zvknztlmte75ucn51ynz

TOP GAME OF THE SEASON

According to Pro Football Focus, Bradford's top game of the season was against Washington State, which is surprising given that he went over 100 yards versus Stanford and Ohio State, respectively. He was targeted 12 times against the Cougars and caught eight of those passes, totaling 68 yards. Eight of those receptions went for first downs.

OUTLOOK ON BRADFORD

Bradford's season grade in 2017 was 55.0, and he dropped five passes and scored zero touchdowns, so him jumping to 79.7 showed just how much of a breakout season the Oregon native had. Bradford will be a key piece of Oregon State's offense once again this upcoming season, but Nebraska transfer Tyjon Lindsey will also play in the slot and will see his fair share of targets. It will be interesting to see how offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren uses these weapons as he tries to share the wealth. Bradford enters his senior season with 913 career receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Top Beaver Offensive Players in 2018

No. 10 Trent Moore (65.8 season grade)

No. 9 Conor Blount (67.9)

No. 8 Timmy Hernandez (68.5)

No. 7 Blake Brandel (69.2)

No. 6 Gus Lavaka (71.1)

No. 5 Artavis Pierce (72.8)

No. 4 Jake Luton (77.5)

Top Beaver Defenders in 2018

No. 10 Isaiah Dunn (61.8 season grade)

No. 9 Kee Whetzel (62.2)

No. 8 Jeromy Reichner (63.5)

No. 7 Jaydon Grant (63.8)

No. 6 Shawn Wilson (64.6)

No. 5 Hamilcar Rashed (68.8)

No. 4 Kaleb Hayes (69.6)

No. 3 Matthew Tago (70.7)

No. 2 Jalen Moore (71.0)

No. 1 Elu Aydon (76.0)

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}