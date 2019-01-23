After running through Oregon State's top 10 defensive players, BeaversEdge.com takes a look at OSU's top 10 offensive players, all according to Pro Football Focus' grades/analytics. Wide receiver Trevon Bradford makes the list at No. 3 after a strong junior season. Note: Players needed to have seen 100 snaps in order to be on this list... 18 Beaver offensive players saw 100+ snaps

No. 3 Trevon Bradford Overall season grade: 79.7 Receiving grade: 79.6 Drop grade: 90.0 Fumbling grade: 58.9 Season snap count: 581 (9th most on offense)

2018 STATS

12 rushes 136 yards --- 56 receptions (84 targets) 649 yards (267 yards after catch) 6 touchdowns 1 drop 6 avoided tackles

BRADFORD VS THE PAC-12

Here is how Bradford's offensive grades and advanced statistics stack up to every other wide receiver in the Pac-12 that had a minimum of 30 targets (48 WRs qualified for this). Overall season grade: No. 7 Receiving grade: No. 7 Drop grade: No. 4 Fumble grade: No. 35 Yards after catch: No. 12 Least amount of drops: No. 3 Avoided tackles: No. 16 Catches for first downs: No. 10

BRADFORD RECEIVING CHART

The chart below shows Bradford's stats and grades for receiving in each part of the field. The statistics are as followed: Reception/targets Yards (YAC) TD/INT NFL QB rating

TOP GAME OF THE SEASON

According to Pro Football Focus, Bradford's top game of the season was against Washington State, which is surprising given that he went over 100 yards versus Stanford and Ohio State, respectively. He was targeted 12 times against the Cougars and caught eight of those passes, totaling 68 yards. Eight of those receptions went for first downs.

OUTLOOK ON BRADFORD

Bradford's season grade in 2017 was 55.0, and he dropped five passes and scored zero touchdowns, so him jumping to 79.7 showed just how much of a breakout season the Oregon native had. Bradford will be a key piece of Oregon State's offense once again this upcoming season, but Nebraska transfer Tyjon Lindsey will also play in the slot and will see his fair share of targets. It will be interesting to see how offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren uses these weapons as he tries to share the wealth. Bradford enters his senior season with 913 career receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Bradford with the TD but the PAT is blocked. We're tied at 34 with 29 seconds remaining. pic.twitter.com/OOYCnfPLXd — Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) October 27, 2018

Top Beaver Offensive Players in 2018

Top Beaver Defenders in 2018