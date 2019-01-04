Top Beaver defenders in 2018: No. 4 Kaleb Hayes
In a new series that BeaversEdge.com will be running over the next couple of weeks, we'll be going through the top offensive and defensive players for OSU in 2018 according to Pro Football Focus' analytics. We started the series with the defense, and after a strong season, cornerback Kaleb Hayes comes in at No. 4.
Note: Players needed to have seen 100 snaps in order to be on this list... 23 Beaver defenders played 100+ snaps
|Overall season grade:
|69.6
|
Run defense grade:
|
47.2
|
Tackling grade:
|
50.5
|
Pass rush grade:
|
48.8
|
Coverage grade:
|
76.4
|
Season snap count:
|
615 (fourth most on team)
2018 STATS
44 tackles (30 unassisted)
8 pass break ups
2 quarterback hurries
TOP GAME OF THE SEASON
Hayes' highest graded game of the season came against Southern Utah, as he scored a 74.3 grade. Hayes had three tackles and was thrown at four times but SUU did not complete a pass on him. He also recorded a pass break up.
OUTLOOK ON HAYES
Hayes was asked to do a lot as just a redshirt freshman, as he played in his first collegiate game at Ohio State. He started nine contests and played in all 12 games in 2018. Hayes' season coverage grade of 76.4 was the best on the team. Hayes struggled with tackling at times, but he should improve in that area, and he has a lot of upside with his 6-foot-3 frame.
Top Beaver defenders in 2018
No. 10 Isaiah Dunn (61.8 season grade)
No. 9 Kee Whetzel (62.2)
No. 8 Jeromy Reichner (63.5)
No. 7 Jaydon Grant (63.8)
No. 6 Shawn Wilson (64.6)
No. 5 Hamilcar Rashed (68.8)