Top Beaver Offensive Players in 2018: No. 9 Conor Blount
After running through Oregon State's top 10 defensive players, BeaversEdge.com takes a look at OSU's top 10 offensive players, all according to Pro Football Focus' grades/analytics. Coming in at No. 9 is quarterback Conor Blount.
Note: Players needed to have seen 100 snaps in order to be on this list... 18 Beaver offensive players saw 100+ snaps
|Season offensive grade:
|67.9
|
Passing grade:
|
70.4
|
Running grade:
|
52.7
|
Season snap count:
|
380 (12th most on offense)
2018 STATS
9 games played (6 starts)
95-of-153 (completions/attempts)
1,117 yards
7 touchdowns
2 INTs
2 punts, 60 yds
TOP GAME OF THE SEASON
Blount was simply fantastic against Southern Utah, which helped Jonathan Smith notch his first win as Beaver head coach. According to PFF, the SUU game was Blount's top performance of the season, grading at an outstanding 92.2 over 48 snaps. He completed 15-of-22 passes for 226 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 15 yards.
OUTLOOK ON BLOUNT
Blount will be a redshirt junior in 2019, but he won't be suiting up for the Beavers, as he announced on November 26 that he would be transferring. With Tristan Gebbia's transfer to OSU, Blount looked like a long shot to get to start moving forward, and Jake Luton getting an extra year of eligibility would've made his chances even less. He has not announced where he is transferring yet, but he will likely play in the Group of Five ranks.
