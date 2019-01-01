Top Beaver defenders in 2018: No. 7 Jaydon Grant
In a new series that BeaversEdge.com will be running over the next couple of weeks, we'll be going through the top offensive and defensive players for OSU in 2018 according to Pro Football Focus' analytics. We started the series with the defense, and cornerback Jaydon Grant continues the list at No. 7.
Note: Players needed to have seen 100 snaps in order to be on this list... 23 Beaver defenders played 100+ snaps
|Overall season grade:
|63.8
|
Run defense grade:
|
62.6
|
Tackling grade:
|
67.8
|
Pass rush grade:
|
52.5
|
Coverage grade:
|
64.6
|
Season snap count:
|
180
2018 STATS
16 tackles (11 unassisted)
2 pass break ups
TOP GAME OF THE SEASON
According to Pro Football Focus' single-game grades, Grant's best performance of the season was against Washington State. Grant scored a 77.3 grade on 23 snaps. Grant recorded one tackle, and was targeted just once and had a pass break up on that attempt.
OUTLOOK ON GRANT
I've wrote that Grant should be placed on scholarship at Oregon State. He's deserving of it as one of the Beavers' best defensive backs. The rising redshirt sophomore was a key player in the Beavers' secondary later in the season, as he played in 48, 25, and 30 snaps in the final three games of the season, respectively. There were four games in 2018 where Grant played less than 10 snaps. Grant is a young player who will just keep getting better.
Top Beaver defenders in 2018
No. 10 Isaiah Dunn (61.8 season grade)
No. 9 Kee Whetzel (62.2)
No. 8 Jeromy Reichner (63.5)