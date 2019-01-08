Top Beaver defenders in 2018: No. 1 Elu Aydon
In a new series that BeaversEdge.com will be running over the next couple of weeks, we'll be going through the top offensive and defensive players for OSU in 2018 according to Pro Football Focus' analytics. We started the series with the defense, and defensive lineman Elu Aydon tops the list at No. 1.
Note: Players needed to have seen 100 snaps in order to be on this list... 23 Beaver defenders played 100+ snaps
|Overall season grade:
|76.0
|
Run defense grade:
|
80.9
|
Tackling grade:
|
61.9
|
Pass rush grade:
|
58.0
|
Season snap count:
|
349 (15th most on team)
2018 STATS
37 tackles (15 unassisted)
4.5 tackles for loss
.5 sack
1 blocked kick
TOP GAME OF THE SEASON
Aydon's top game of the season according to Pro Football Focus was the Washington game. He recorded a 78.1 single game grade and had three tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss against the Huskies. Two of his tackles were considered "defensive stops" which constitute a "loss" for the offense.
OUTLOOK ON AYDON
Aydon coming in at No. 1 may surprise you, but upon further review, it shouldn't. Aydon's 37 tackles was most of the Beavers' defensive linemen, despite not playing as many snaps as Kalani Vakameilalo, Isaac Hodgins, and Lamone Williams. When Aydon was in the game, he made an impact and certainly made a big improvement in his game from the past couple of years. Even though Oregon State's run defense was undeniably bad in 2018, Aydon's season run defense grade was 80.9, which was 10th best in the Pac-12 of all defensive linemen. Aydon will be a senior in 2019, and he will be needed to play an even bigger role at nose tackle.
Top Beaver defenders in 2018
No. 10 Isaiah Dunn (61.8 season grade)
No. 9 Kee Whetzel (62.2)
No. 8 Jeromy Reichner (63.5)
No. 7 Jaydon Grant (63.8)
No. 6 Shawn Wilson (64.6)
No. 5 Hamilcar Rashed (68.8)
No. 4 Kaleb Hayes (69.6)
No. 3 Matthew Tago (70.7)
No. 2 Jalen Moore (71.0)
No. 1 Elu Aydon (76.0)