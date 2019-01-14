Top Beaver Offensive Players in 2018: No. 8 Timmy Hernandez
After running through Oregon State's top 10 defensive players, BeaversEdge.com takes a look at OSU's top 10 offensive players, all according to Pro Football Focus' grades/analytics. Coming in at No. 9 is quarterback Conor Blount.
Note: Players needed to have seen 100 snaps in order to be on this list... 18 Beaver offensive players saw 100+ snaps
|Season offensive grade
|68.5
|
Passing grade:
|
70.3
|
Pass block grade:
|
61.0
|
Rushing grade:
|
57.5
|
Run block grade:
|
65.9
|
Season snap count:
|
820 (4th most on offense)
2018 STATS
12 games played, 12 starts
58 receptions
661 yards
3 touchdowns
reception long of 46 yards
2 drops
32 first down catches
TOP GAME OF THE SEASON
Hernandez's top game of the season, according to Pro Football Focus, came in the final game of the season against the Oregon Ducks with a single game grade of 72.3. He caught six of 11 targets for 87 yards and two touchdowns against the Ducks. He had a long reception of 31 yards.
TOUCHDOWN HERNANDEZ!— Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) November 23, 2018
What a catch! #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/j10DMmR1LR
OUTLOOK ON HERNANDEZ
The Beavers will greatly miss Hernandez, who was a strong performer at wide receiver for three seasons. He was an excellent route runner, sure-handed pass catcher, and always seemed to make an incredible play when needed. Not only was he a strong receiver on the field, Hernandez has been great in the classroom, being named a Google Cloud Second-Team Academic All-American in December of 2018. Hernandez exhausted his eligibility after the 2018 season.
