After running through Oregon State's top 10 defensive players, BeaversEdge.com takes a look at OSU's top 10 offensive players, all according to Pro Football Focus' grades/analytics. Running back Artavis Pierce makes the list at No. 5. Note: Players needed to have seen 100 snaps in order to be on this list... 18 Beaver offensive players saw 100+ snaps

No. 5 Artavis Pierce Overall season grade: 72.8 Grade on passing plays: 76.4 Pass block grade: 65.5 Grade of running plays: 72.0 Run block grade: 56.2 Fumbling grade: 82.7 Season snap count: 204 (16th most on offense)

2018 STATS

9 games played (3 starts) 54 rushing attempts 408 yards 7.6 yards per carry 4 touchdowns --- 15 receptions 149 yards 9.9 yards per catch

Pierce vs the Pac-12

Here is how Pierce's offensive grades and advanced statistics stack up to every other running back in the Pac-12 that played a minimum of 30 rushing attempts (32 RBs qualify for this). Overall season grade: No. 13 Running grade: No. 15 Fumbling grade: No. 7 Run block grade: No. 26 Yards After Contact per Attempt: No. 1 (4.72) Breakaway %: No. 1 (76.6%) The PFF "Breakaway Percentage" shows which runners earn the highest (and lowest) % of their yardage on big plays (any designed runs of 15 yards or more). Elusive rating: No. 3 (95.8) The PFF "Elusive Rating" distills the success and impact of a runner with the ball independently of the blocking in front of him by looking at how hard he was to bring down.... The Formula: (Missed Tackles Forced) / (Designed Run Attempts + Receptions) * (Yards After Contact Per Attempt * 100)

TOP GAME OF THE SEASON

While you'd think his two touchdown performance against Ohio State would have netted him his top graded game of the year, it was the Southern Utah game, where Pierce graded at 79.7 (the Ohio State game was his second highest though). Pierce rushed for 91 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown before getting injured, which knocked him out for a month and opened the door for Jermar Jefferson's breakthrough.

OUTLOOK ON PIERCE

Pierce has been nothing short of a dependable, hard working, low ego-high output young man during his Oregon State career. He's been a staple in OSU's backfield since his true freshman season in 2016, but has also played as the No. 2 guy behind Ryan Nall and Jermar Jefferson. He was the starter to kick off 2018 but his injury of a few games paved the way for Jefferson's breakout season. In 2019, Pierce and Jefferson are arguably the top running back tandem in the conference. Pierce's speed, strength, and breakaway ability should make NFL scouts give him a strong look.

Top Beaver Offensive Players in 2018

Top Beaver Defenders in 2018