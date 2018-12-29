In a new series that BeaversEdge.com will be running over the next couple of weeks, we'll be going through the top offensive and defensive players for OSU in 2018 according to Pro Football Focus' analytics. We start with the top 10 defensive players, and cornerback Isaiah Dunn comes in at No. 10. Note: Players needed to have seen 100 snaps in order to be on this list... 23 Beaver defenders played 100+ snaps

No. 10 Isaiah Dunn Overall season grade: 61.8 Run defense grade: 45.9 Tackling grade: 58.1 Pass rush grade: 65.8 Coverage: 64.9 Snap count: 506 (in seven games played)

2018 STATS

32 tackles (24 unassisted) 1 tackle for loss 6 pass break ups

TOP GAME OF THE SEASON

According to Pro Football Focus, Dunn's best game of the season was against Stanford, as he had a single game grade of 69.7. Dunn recorded five tackles and two pass break ups against the Cardinal. He was targeted six times and three of those passes were completed for just 21 yards.

OUTLOOK ON DUNN