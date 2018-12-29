Top Beaver defenders in 2018: No. 10 Isaiah Dunn
In a new series that BeaversEdge.com will be running over the next couple of weeks, we'll be going through the top offensive and defensive players for OSU in 2018 according to Pro Football Focus' analytics. We start with the top 10 defensive players, and cornerback Isaiah Dunn comes in at No. 10.
Note: Players needed to have seen 100 snaps in order to be on this list... 23 Beaver defenders played 100+ snaps
|Overall season grade:
|61.8
|
Run defense grade:
|
45.9
|
Tackling grade:
|
58.1
|
Pass rush grade:
|
65.8
|
Coverage:
|
64.9
|
Snap count:
|
506 (in seven games played)
2018 STATS
32 tackles (24 unassisted)
1 tackle for loss
6 pass break ups
ACT NOW: Sign up for an annual subscription, and get $99 in NEW Oregon State Beavers gear! Click here to learn more (this deal will not extend into the New Year!)
TOP GAME OF THE SEASON
According to Pro Football Focus, Dunn's best game of the season was against Stanford, as he had a single game grade of 69.7. Dunn recorded five tackles and two pass break ups against the Cardinal. He was targeted six times and three of those passes were completed for just 21 yards.
OUTLOOK ON DUNN
What's crazy here is that Dunn logged 506 snaps in just seven games. He was dinged up throughout the year, but when he was healthy, the Beavers put him to use. Dunn's season grade of 61.8 isn't very good, which goes to show how bad the Beavers' defense was in 2018. I think Dunn will be a fine player for the Beavers, don't get me wrong, but having a grade of 61.8 landing you in the top 10 of this list shouldn't happen. Moving forward for 2019, Oregon State will need Dunn to step up. He'll be a junior and someone who the defense will count on.