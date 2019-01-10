Ticker
Top Beaver Offensive Players in 2018: No. 10 Trent Moore

USA Today
Mike Singer
After running through Oregon State's top 10 defensive players, BeaversEdge.com takes a look at OSU's top 10 offensive players, all according to Pro Football Focus' grades/analytics. Coming in at No. 10 is offensive tackle Trent Moore.

Note: Players needed to have seen 100 snaps in order to be on this list... 18 Beaver offensive players saw 100+ snaps

No. 10 Trent Moore
Season offensive grade: 65.8

Pass block grade:

63.6

Run block grade:

68.1

Season snap count:

900 (most on offense)
A grade of "60" is considered average | scale is 0-100

2018 STATS

According to PFF

4 sacks allowed

35 pressures allowed (second most in Pac-12)

Started all 12 games at right tackle

TOP GAME OF THE SEASON

Moore didn't have a great start of the season, grading under 55.0 against both Ohio State and Southern Utah, but he really got things back on track in week four against Arizona with a season high single-game grade of 76.5. In 97 snaps (second highest amount of the season for Moore), he allowed just two pressures and had a strong run blocking grade of 77.7.

OUTLOOK ON MOORE

Moore was a staple on OSU's offensive line in 2017 and 2018, but he has exhausted his eligibility. Moore played right guard as a junior but moved over to right tackle this past season. He was an honorable mention to the 2017 and 2018 Pac-12 All Academic teams.

