Top Beaver Offensive Players in 2018: No. 10 Trent Moore
After running through Oregon State's top 10 defensive players, BeaversEdge.com takes a look at OSU's top 10 offensive players, all according to Pro Football Focus' grades/analytics. Coming in at No. 10 is offensive tackle Trent Moore.
Note: Players needed to have seen 100 snaps in order to be on this list... 18 Beaver offensive players saw 100+ snaps
|Season offensive grade:
|65.8
|
Pass block grade:
|
63.6
|
Run block grade:
|
68.1
|
Season snap count:
|
900 (most on offense)
2018 STATS
According to PFF
4 sacks allowed
35 pressures allowed (second most in Pac-12)
Started all 12 games at right tackle
TOP GAME OF THE SEASON
Moore didn't have a great start of the season, grading under 55.0 against both Ohio State and Southern Utah, but he really got things back on track in week four against Arizona with a season high single-game grade of 76.5. In 97 snaps (second highest amount of the season for Moore), he allowed just two pressures and had a strong run blocking grade of 77.7.
OUTLOOK ON MOORE
Moore was a staple on OSU's offensive line in 2017 and 2018, but he has exhausted his eligibility. Moore played right guard as a junior but moved over to right tackle this past season. He was an honorable mention to the 2017 and 2018 Pac-12 All Academic teams.
