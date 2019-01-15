After running through Oregon State's top 10 defensive players, BeaversEdge.com takes a look at OSU's top 10 offensive players, all according to Pro Football Focus' grades/analytics. Coming in at No. 7 is offensive tackle Blake Brandel. Note: Players needed to have seen 100 snaps in order to be on this list... 18 Beaver offensive players saw 100+ snaps

No. 7 Blake Brandel Overall season grade: 69.2 Pass block grade: 69.1 Run block grade: 65.6 Season snap count: 874 (third most on offense

Brandel vs the Pac-12

Here is how Brandel's offensive grades and advanced statistics stack up to every other tackle in the Pac-12 that played a minimum of 300 snaps (25 OTs qualify for this) Overall season grade: No. 14 Pass block grade: No. 20 Run block grade: No. 11 Pressures allowed: 3rd worst with 29 Sacks allowed: Most with 9

TOP GAME OF THE SEASON

Blake Brandel had his top game of 2018 against the Nevada Wolfpack, scoring a 84.3 grade, according to Pro Football Focus. He had a pass block grade of 85.5 and a run block grade of 80.8. He did not allow any sacks on the day.

OUTLOOK ON BRANDEL

Brandel has been an iron man for the Beavers, starting every game the past three seasons. According to Oregon State, Brandel will be looking next season to become the 20th player in school history to make 40 career starts. Only five Beavers all-time have started 40 or more consecutively. Overall, Brandel had a quietly strong season as a junior in 2018. It got off to a rocky start as he struggled to block Ohio State's Nick Bosa, but he had pass blocking grades of 70+ against Southern Utah, Nevada, Colorado, Stanford, and Washington. According to PFF, Brandel has played 2,484 snaps at OSU and 75% of those snaps have come at left tackle. The other 25% was time he spent at right tackle in 2016 as a redshirt freshman. We're looking for big things from Brandel as a senior.

Top Beaver Offensive Players in 2018

Top Beaver defenders in 2018