After running through Oregon State's top 10 defensive players, BeaversEdge.com takes a look at OSU's top 10 offensive players, all according to Pro Football Focus' grades/analytics. Quarterback Jake Luton comes in at No. 4 Note: Players needed to have seen 100 snaps in order to be on this list... 18 Beaver offensive players saw 100+ snaps

No. 4 Jake Luton Overall season grade: 77.5 Passing: 80.3 Running: 33.7 Fumble: 76.3 Season snap count: 411 (11th most on offense)

2018 STATS

8 games played (5 starts) 140-224 (completions-attempts) 62.5 completion % 1,660 yards 10 touchdowns 4 interceptions Longest completion: 63 yards

Luton vs the Pac-12

Here is how Luton's offensive grades and advanced statistics stack up to every other quarterback in the Pac-12 that had a minimum of 200 drop backs (13 QBs qualified for this). Overall season grade: No. 3 Passing: No. 3 Running: No. 13 Fumbling: No. 2 Adjusted completion percentage: No. 9 It accounts for dropped passes, throw aways, spiked balls, batted passes, and passes where the QB was hit while they threw the ball. The formula: ((Completions + Drops) / (Attempts - Throw Aways - Spikes - Batted Passes - Hit As Thrown)) Deep passing percentage: No. 1 The ability to successfully throw the deep ball is one that not all quarterbacks possess. This report shows only passing attempts targeted 20 yards or more downfield.

Luton's season passing chart

The chart below shows Luton's stats and grades for each part of the field. The number that is inside a color at the top right of each box is his grade for throwing to that part of the field. The statistics are as followed: Completions/attempts Yards TD/INT NFL QB rating

TOP GAME OF THE SEASON

Surprise! It's the Colorado game. Jack Colletto got the start for the Beavers against the Buffaloes as Luton was nursing a high-ankle sprain. However, Luton was inserted in the game in the second half and Colorado had no answers for him. He threw for 310 yards and three touchdowns on 28-of-39 attempts -- again, in just a half of football. PFF ranked his passing grade on the day at 84.4, a career-high for Luton. He was simply fantastic on the afternoon, leading Oregon State to a miraculous comeback, giving OSU its first road win in four years.

OUTLOOK ON LUTON

Luton was granted a sixth year of eligibility, and he gives Oregon State a much needed veteran presence to the locker room -- especially the quarterback room. Luton will battle with redshirt sophomore Tristan Gebbia, who was ranked highly out of high school and transferred from Nebraska during the fall. As Luton is accustomed to over the years, he'll be in for quite a quarterback battle as he hopes to continue to show Pro Scouts what he can do when healthy.

