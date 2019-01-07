Top Beaver defenders in 2018: No. 2 Jalen Moore
In a new series that BeaversEdge.com will be running over the next couple of weeks, we'll be going through the top offensive and defensive players for OSU in 2018 according to Pro Football Focus' analytics. We started the series with the defense, and safety Jalen Moore ranks at No. 2 in the top 10.
Note: Players needed to have seen 100 snaps in order to be on this list... 23 Beaver defenders played 100+ snaps
|Overall season grade:
|71.0
|
Run defense grade:
|
67.2
|
Tackling grade:
|
57.0
|
Pass rush grade:
|
56.7
|
Coverage grade:
|
71.7
|
Season snap count:
|
759 (most on defense by 85 snaps)
2018 STATS
102 tackles (70 unassisted)
1 tackle for loss
4 pass break ups
1 fumble recovery
1 forced fumble
TOP GAME OF THE SEASON
According to Pro Football Focus, Moore's top game of the season was against the Nevada Wolfpack. Moore scored a grade of 77.9. He recorded four tackles and was thrown at four times, but Nevada only completed one of those passes for 25 yards. He also had a pass break up.
OUTLOOK ON MOORE
Moore had an up and down season. In looking at every safety in the FBS, Moore missed the third most tackles in 2018 with 22. But also, you have to factor in that because of how bad OSU's run defense was and how many snaps he played, Moore had to attempt so many tackles, thus his missed tackle numbers are naturally higher. Simply put, Moore was a workhorse for the Beavers' defense as he started and played in every game. 2019 will be Moore's senior season and he'll be a key part of the Beavers' secondary once again.
