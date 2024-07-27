Advertisement

No. 2 DB Jaden Robinson

Bio 6-foot 192-pounds Rs-Sr. Auburn, Wash. Auburn Riverside HS - All-league selection at both wide receiver and defensive back his senior season. Named the most valuable defensive back. Also named to the Seattle Times All-Area Team and was second-team All-State. Led Auburn Riverside to an 8-2 record as a senior - Made 35 tackles in 2017, including two for loss. Added six interceptions with four pass deflections. Offensively, caught 22 passes for 640 yards and eight touchdowns. - As a junior, made 25 tackles with 1.5 for loss. Picked off one pass and deflected two. Offensively, made six receptions for 133 yards and one touchdown

2023 Recap

After patiently bidding his time and overcoming injury early in his career, Robinson finally elevated to a full-time starter in 2023 for the first time in his career, turning in a career-best season. He played in 12 games (all starts), missing one (CAL) due to injury but tallied 33 tackles, one forced fumble, half a sack, and half a tackle for loss. He had several standout games, tallying a season-high five tackles three times: at San Jose State, Washington State, and Arizona. His 39 tackles were ninth-most on defense and he is the top-returning tackler as all eight players ahead of him have graduated or moved on. Robinson was an effective lockdown corner for the Beavers, tying for first on the team in pass deflections with Kitan Oldapo with eight on the season. He broke up three of his eight against San Jose State in week one. In terms of PFF grades, Robinson was the Beavers' highest-graded cornerback at 68.9, narrowly edging out fellow cornerback Ryan Cooper at 67.2. Robinson's coverage grade was 70.2, which was sixth-best and second-best returning behind fellow DB Jack Kane (75.2). Robinson allowed quarterbacks throwing his way to complete passes 50% (25-of-50) of the time, allowing 398 yards and two scores.

2024 Outlook

Entering the 2024 campaign, Robinson earns the honor of being the elder statesman on the team as his college career began back in 2018. He's embraced a leadership role with the Beavers by helping bring up the young guys with little details and honing in on the big picture and is actively looking to be more vocal this season. "(I have) more emphasis this season on being a leader and being the heart of the team, holding the guys accountable, setting the standard, and keeping it there," Robinson said in spring. This will be Robinson's seventh season with the Beavers, but only his second as a full-time starter and that was a big part of his decision to return for his final season of eligibility, along with playing for head coach Trent Bray. "A lot of it had to with film," Robinson said in spring. "I have film, but I want to solidify myself as a guy who is one of the best in the nation." Speaking further on that decision, Robinson talked about wanting to stay with the Beavers for his final season not only to improve for the next level but for his love of coach Bray and to see his college process through where he started. "I love Bray, I met him when I first got here," Robinson said. "It was more about me wanting to finish what I started and it wasn't about seeking money or NIL. I wanted to finish what I started somewhere comfortable where I knew the playbook." The Beavers lost a lot of depth and experience in the back end with graduations and transfers, but having the stability of a senior leader like Robinson who is a very talented corner is invaluable. He mentioned Jaheim Patterson, Exodus Ayers, and Amarion York as newcomers that caught his eye, while also saying Jack Kane, Noble Thomas, and Skyler Thomas have done a great job improving in the offseason. When speaking about the overall depth and talent in the room post-spring, he referenced this group as having a similar talent feel to the 2022 group, which was one of the Beavers' best in recent memory. "It's close to 2022 without the leaders we had in the room, but I think athleticism-wise we are right there at that level," Robinson said post-spring game. Having a starting spot already locked up, look for Robinson to be honing in on his craft during fall camp, making plays from his spot and being a vocal presence in the back end. Along with Kobe Singleton, who is likely to start opposite of him, the Beavers have a dynamic CB duo in tow. Expect Robinson to have a big senior season...

