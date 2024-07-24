Advertisement

No. 4 RB Jam Griffin

Bio 5-foot-9 215-pounds Rs-Sr. Rome, Ga. Rome HS

2023 Recap

One of the more unique transfer portal journeys in recent memory, things didn't work out as planned for running back Jam Griffin at Ole Miss in 2023, so he ended up reversing course and returning to Corvallis, where he was a standout player in 2022. The Rome (GA) native had his most productive collegiate season with the Beavers during his sophomore campaign in '22, rushing for 488 yards and four touchdowns. Slated to be the No. 2 or No. 3 option behind Damien Martinez and potentially Deshaun Fenwick entering the '23 season, Griffin mentioned to us this spring that there were some "family issues" that would be taken care of with transferring to Ole Miss, and that's ultimately the decision he made. "I knew going back into the portal that there was only one place I wanted to go and that was here," Griffin said during spring practices. "I had to let it be known (to Bray) to come get your boy. I wanted to come back because I didn't really want to leave, I just had to." It's often said that the grass isn't greener on the other side, and after seeing a massively smaller offensive role with the Rebels than he did with the Beavers, Griffin wanted to return to a place that would utilize him more. "Knowing Coach Bray was the head coach was No. 1 (in my decision to return to Oregon State)," Griffin said. Ole Miss' loss will be Oregon State's gain as the Rebels placed Griffin in a special teams role primarily, playing in 12 games and taking seven carries for 39 yards. That was a stark departure from his career year with the Beavers in '22. Per PFF, Griffin was the Beavers' second-most efficient offensive player in '22, scoring an 81.2 overall grade, which was just behind Martinez's 85.9...

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoX0JyYXk/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoX0JyYXk8L2E+ICBJ4oCZbSBv biBteSB3YXkgR2FuZ3N0YfCfmI4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzhF Y3hxcUhVSUgiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby84RWN4cXFIVUlIPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IEphbSAoQEpfR3JpZmZpbl82KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0pfR3JpZmZpbl82L3N0YXR1cy8xNzQ0MTEzNTM3ODA1NjIzNjcx P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgNywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

2024 Outlook

With Oregon State having a new offensive staff under Bray, anchored by offensive coordinator Ryan Gunderson, the Beavers' offense will look a bit different this season compared to previous years. The running game will still be the bread and butter of this teams' identity, but how they attack/scheme that run game will be from more of a spread-offense look rather than a pro one. And that's where Griffin fits in perfectly with his versatile skillset...

When Griffin announced his return back to Corvallis, it was expected that he would join a room that featured Colorado transfer Anthony Hankerson and incumbent Martinez. However, that turned out to be the case for just a few months and part of spring ball as Martinez elected to hit the transfer portal in March, thus pushing Griffin and Hankerson up to starting-type roles. The good news for Oregon State is that both guys are capable of doing exactly what's being asked of them by the new offense staff. Both are lightning-quick, have good hands, and are tougher than expected to tackle and bring down in the open field. That's something that always resonated with me about Griffin, just how hard he runs... I think back to the game against USC back in '22, where he had one of his best games of the season and took some physical punishment against the Trojans, only to keep rolling, so he's a tough kid who will leave it all out there. He'll need to showcase more as a receiver this season, with the Beavers wanting to get their RBs the ball in space more, but he's got the ability to do that with extended opportunities. Look for Griffin to be the Beavers "starting back" this season, but we expect the duo nature of Griffin/Hankerson to be a true 1A and 1B situation where both guys get a ton of touches, via the ground and the air. Martinez's departure wasn't expected when the Beavers re-added Griffin, but looking back on it now with hindsight, it turned out to be a lifesaver of a move. As we talked about previewing Hankerson earlier in the week, if either of those guys didn't sign on with Martinez already in tow it would have put the room in a tough spot experience and talent-wise once he took off. Expect Griffin to have his best year as a Beaver in 2024, playing in a system that is better suited to his skillset and being featured in a way he hasn't been so far in his career...

Previously