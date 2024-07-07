Advertisement

No. 18 Jimmy Valsin

Bio No. 2 6-foot-2, 197-pounds Rs-Junior Arlington, Texas Bowie HS 2023 Stats: 11 GP (11 receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns)



2023 Recap

After playing in just six games across his first two seasons with Oregon State, Valsin broke into the receiving rotation as a redshirt sophomore, playing in 11 games and hauling in 11 catches for 154 yards and a touchdown. His signature performance came against the Arizona Wildcats where he caught a career-high 54 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown. He also had three catches for 24 yards against Oregon and three for 54 in the Sun Bowl against Notre Dame. Diving into the analytics of Valsin's game, PFF had him graded as the Beavers' third-best receiver (72.4) on the season behind Silas Bolden (75.1) and Anthony Gould (73.9) but ahead of Jesiah Irish (67.1), Rweha Munyagi (66.9), and Jeremiah Noga (66.4). Valsin showed flashes of being a very effective receiver, especially with his size at 6-foot-2 nearly 200 pounds, but didn't get enough run to get a full sample size. He'll be looking to build off his budding 2023 campaign...

2024 Outlook

Entering the 2024 campaign, all eyes will be on Valsin's health as he missed spring with an injury (leg) that could linger into the start of the season. It's unclear exactly what his timeline is, but we expect to see him back in the fold this season at some point. Fall camp should give us a good indication of just how far out he is from returning to action. That being said, Valsin has an opportunity ahead of him to have a significant place in the Beavers' receiving corps if he's back to full health. With the Beavers having lost all three starters this offseason, Valsin's experience and playmaking will be crucial to an OSU offense installing a new passing attack. After flashing in a year where he only saw 16 targets, I expect Valsin to see the ball a lot more and break out and be a sizable piece of the Beavers' rotation this year, building off what we saw last season and emerging as a big-bodied outside threat. However, that hinges on his health which will be one of the key storylines as we get into fall camp...

Previously