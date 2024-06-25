Noble Thomas (21) and Jaden Robinson (4) take down Colorado's Travis Hunter (AP)

No. 24 DB Noble Thomas

Bio No. 21 5-foot-11, 192-pounds Rs-Sophomore Orange, Fla. University HS 2023 Stats: Six Games Played (19 tackles with one quarterback hurry and three pass breakups)

2023 Recap

After appearing in two games and seeing limited action during his redshirt season in 2022, the 2023 campaign saw Oregon State defensive back Noble Thomas get firmly into the defensive mix as a redshirt freshman. He played in six total games, including starts against Utah, Cal, UCLA, Colorado, and Notre Dame while seeing action in the matchup against Oregon. Due to varying injuries in the back end to guys like Jaden Robinson, Ryan Cooper, and Tyrice Ivy, Thomas found himself thrown into the fire quickly and starting a handful of games in just his second year in the program and that's going to be significant for him moving forward. Thomas had several standout performances in 2023, most notably a season-high six tackles in the home opener against UC Davis with a pass deflection, and five tackles in the win over UCLA.

2024 Outlook

Entering the 2024 season, expect Thomas to be a sizable part of Oregon State's secondary rotation this season. I'd expect that he'll likely play in every game this season barring injury, and will be in the mix for a starting spot. Thomas is more suited to play cornerback or nickelback rather than safety but is versatile enough to do whatever is asked of him in the back end. That said, considering that we expect seniors Kobe Singleton and Robinson to lock down the two starting corner jobs, that would likely place Thomas in the NB starting mix or one of the first corners off the bench. With the Beavers losing Ryan Cooper to the NFL Draft and Jermod McCoy to the transfer portal this offseason, there are certainly snaps to be had even with Robinson returning and Singleton and several others transferring in. He'll have some competition with the Beavers adding in Mason White, Amarion York, and Sai Vadrawale, plus the internal development of guys like Carlos Mack and Harlem Howard, but I'll give him the slight leg up on the group considering how involved he was last season. He's got plenty of room to improve in his third season, but his floor is quite high and the Beavers should feel great about having a starting-caliber guy as potentially a top reserve at CB or a starter at NB. Considering how experienced he already is in his collegiate career, and how well-coached he'll continue to be by great coaches like Keith Heyward and Rod Chance, I think the sky is the limit for what Thomas could accomplish this season, and ultimately over the next several.

