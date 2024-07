PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Oregon State men's basketball team and head coach Wayne Tinkle dipped into the international ranks to round out the 2024-25 roster with the addition of 6-foot-7 sharpshooter Liutauras Lelevicius from Lithuania.

The Beavers had an open scholarship spot available following guard Tyler Cochran backing off his commitment in late June. The Beavers are now full roster-wise and OSU's complete roster can be found HERE