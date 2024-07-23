Advertisement

No. 5 RB Anthony Hankerson

Bio 5-foot-8 207-pounds Jr. Boynton Beach, Fla. St. Thomas Aquinas HS (see below) -> Colorado -> Oregon State - He played in 44 games and finished his career with 3,420 rush yards on 519 carries. Also scored 43 touchdowns and totaled 20 100-yard efforts - Added 19 receptions for 153 yards and three touchdowns - Named the Sun Sentinel Broward County Offensive Player of the Year as a senior - Ran 165 times for 1,057 yards and 22 touchdowns as a senior - Sun Sentinel Broward County Player of the Year as a junior. Totaled 1,178 yards on 194 carries with 14 touchdowns - Ran for 1,185 yards on 160 carries as a sophomore - Also lettered in track and field, recording a personal best of 10.9 in the 100

2023 Recap

After playing in eight games with one start (vs OSU) as a true freshman in 2022, Hankerson burst onto the scene as a sophomore with the Buffs. The 5-foot-8, 207-pounder played in all 12 games (two starts) and took 78 carries for 319 yards (4.1 ypc) and a touchdown. He also showcased his receiving talents, hauling in 16 receptions for 71 yards and a score. In terms of the PFF advanced stats, Hankerson was the Buffs' most effective and efficient running back last season, tallying an overall grade of 68.5. That was the fourth-best on the team behind Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, and Xavier Weaver. His best game of the season came in the loss to USC, when Hankerson had 74 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, while also recording two catches for nine yards. Hankerson also served as a key piece to the special teams unit, as he saw 125 snaps across kick return, kick coverage, punt return, and punt coverage. As a true freshman in '22, Hankerson took 68 carries for 274 yards and three scores while also adding five catches for 24 yards.

2024 Outlook

Following his two seasons with Colorado, Hankerson elected to eject on the Deion Sanders experiment and hit the transfer portal, ultimately landing with Oregon State. In a bit of a rare move from a coach, shortly after Hankerson's pledge, Sanders took to X and posted "They're getting a Dog!!!!!! about the Beavers landing the Florida native. Typically speaking, coaches aren't thrilled when a quality player leaves the program via the portal, so to see Deion single out Hankerson I think says a lot about the player the Beavers are getting. Say what you will about Deion's ability to coach, but nobody can deny his eye for talent and I don't think there's any reason he would be overhyping him. All that to say, the Beavers should be very very pleased about adding Hankerson as he's a talented and experienced playmaker. With the offseason departure of Damien Martinez, adding Hankerson turned out to be a shrewd move as once he departed the depth at the position was able to handle such a loss. If the Beavers hadn't added Hankerson and still lost Martinez, the room would have been in a tough spot with one senior and two true freshmen. Last but certainly not least, Hankerson's skillset fits new offensive coordinator Ryan Gunderson's offense perfectly. His speed, agility, hands, and ability to change directions on a dime led to some highlight plays during spring. If there was one guy on offense in the spring that was in the running for spring MVP, it was Hankerson. He was all over the field, running, catching, and looking like a tailor-made fit for Gundy's offense. The Beavers have made no qualms about their intention to utilize the RBs in the passing game a lot more, and Hankerson looked really good with the ball in space. Look for Hankerson to be neck-and-neck with Griffin throughout camp as the two begin the foundation of being a formidable running back duo on the West Coast. Their skillsets are very similar and I see a true 1A and 1B situation depth-chart-wise. While Hankerson isn't the biggest RB, he more than makes up for it with explosiveness, change of direction, and strength. His ability to get low and run through smaller linebackers and DBs was impressive during spring and I'm excited to see a full fall camp from him...

