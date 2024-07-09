Advertisement

No. 17 Jermaine Terry

Bio No. 84 6-foot-4, 248-pounds Senior Richmond, Calif. Kennedy HS ->Cal -> OSU 2023 Stats: 13 GP (six catches for 52 yards and one touchdown)

2023 Recap

After spending his first two collegiate seasons with the Cal Bears, former four-star tight end Jermaine Terry elected to transfer to Corvallis and Oregon State for his final two seasons ahead of the 2023 season. The 6-foot-4, 248-pounder played in all 13 games as the No. 2 or No. 3 tight end, hauling in six catches for 52 yards and a touchdown. The '23 season was Terry's best to date, as he posted career bests in games played, receptions, and yards. He finished third amongst OSU TEs in receiving yards behind Jack Velling's 438 yards and Riley Sharp's 138, but saw the second-most snaps (394) at the position, just behind Velling's 585 and ahead of Sharp's 136. His best game of the season came in OSU's win over Stanford, where he caught a pair of passes for 35 yards and a touchdown. He also had a pair of catches for seven yards in the Beavers' bowl game against Notre Dame.

2024 Outlook

As we head into the 2024 campaign, there are high hopes for Terry to emerge as the main tight-end option. With the departures of Velling to the transfer portal and Sharp due to graduation, there are opportunities for more playing time, receiving yards, and scores. This is Terry's chance to make a mark in his final campaign. Terry has the talent and potential, moving exceptionally well for his size and possessing great hands. However, he needs to have a bigger role in the receiving game to demonstrate his full capabilities, as he only had eight targets in 2023, catching six. The Beavers also added Andy Alfieri, a transfer from Cal as a TE/H-Back, and recently put Bryce Caufield on scholarship along with Cooper Jensen and Gabe Milbourn. Still, Terry is in a prime position for the lead role. One area for Terry to work on would be his run/pass blocking, which was below par last season. This might be the reason why the Beavers brought in Alfieri, who is expected to be a more effective blocker than a receiver. He looked comfortable in spring practices in the Beavers' new offensive scheme, and there were numerous times when he was getting involved in the receiver via TE screen, safety-valve receptions, and more. It looked clear to us that the Beavers will utilize his pass-catching ability a lot more this season, and he's a big-bodied target for whoever is under center.

