No. 23 DB Jack Kane

2023 Recap

After appearing in 10 games in a reserve role as a redshirt freshman in 2022, Kane had a breakout year for the Beavers in his sophomore campaign. Seeing action in 10 games, Kane emerged as a reliable contributor at safety for the Beavers, playing both strong and free safety, depending on what the Beavers needed. He tallied 23 tackles with half a tackle for loss and three pass breakups and had a season-best six tackles (x2) at Arizona and versus Notre Dame in the Sun Bowl. He also started three games for the Beavers in 2023, at free safety against Arizona and strong safety against Oregon and Notre Dame. Kane was also one of the Beavers' better overall defenders per PFF. Of defenders who played at least 200 snaps, Kane tallied the fourth-best grade of all eligible Beaver defenders with an overall grade of 72.8. He trailed only Kitan Oladapo, Akili Arnold, and Drew Chatfield in the overall grade. His pass coverage grade (75.2) was also the fourth-best on defense, behind the above-mentioned trio.

2024 Outlook

Entering the 2024 campaign, Kane expects to be an even bigger piece of the rotation in his junior campaign. He was one of a select few players who were put on scholarship back in May, and that's a testament to how hard Kane worked to rise from practice player to someone whose play demands they be on the field. As we currently sit in summer, Kane is my early pick to win the safety job opposite of Skyler Thomas, who we covered at No. 25 on the EDGE countdown. Kane has extensive experience over the past two seasons, and very well could be ready to seize a starting spot once fall camp gets underway. The Beavers brought in transfer reinforcements and have some internal depth coming up, but Kane is certainly one of the leaders in the clubhouse as we stand. While he may only be 5-foot-11, 181 pounds, he packs a lot of punch into his frame and plays extremely physical football. Based on his PFF coverage scores and the eye test, he's also adept at being in the right position at the right time to make defensive plays in the secondary. Look for Kane to emerge as one of the starters either at safety or potentially at nickelback, if the Beavers rotate some things around in fall camp. But regardless, Kane has earned being firmly in the DB rotation this fall and we expect him to be...

